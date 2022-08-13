Menu

Crime

Suspects being sought in an early morning assault and robbery in Waterloo

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted August 13, 2022 4:19 am
Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police Service are investigating an early morning assault and robbery in Waterloo.

A 19-year-old man from Guelph suffered minor injuries after he was reportedly assaulted by two men in the area of King Street North and University Avenue East.

Investigators say the incident began in a licensed establishment early Thursday morning around 2 a.m. before it moved outside.

Read more: Kitchener man, 71, faces sexual assault charges after Forest Heights break-in

The victim had some personal items stolen.

The suspects remain at large, however, they don’t have a description at this time.

If anyone saw what happened that evening, you are asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

