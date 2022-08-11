Menu

Crime

RCMP warn Red Deer residents of animal cruelty case involving cats

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2022 8:40 pm
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News

RCMP in central Alberta are warning the public about an animal cruelty case in the area.

They say officers in Red Deer, Alta., were called to a home where a person had harmed a cat.

RCMP say during the investigation, they learned two other cats in the neighbourhood had been beaten.

Police say one of the cats had to be euthanized due to the extent of its injuries.

READ MORE: Calgary animal rescues seeing surge in number of surrendered dogs

They are encouraging pet owners in the city to take extra measures to keep their animals safe.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call police.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
