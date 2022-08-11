Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. markets also rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2022 11:53 am
The Bay Street financial district is shown next to the CN Tower in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. View image in full screen
The Bay Street financial district is shown next to the CN Tower in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A broad-based rally pushed Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, as U.S. stocks also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 156.58 points at 20,042.52.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 170.26 points at 33,479.77. The S&P 500 index was up 17.55 points at 4,227.79, while the Nasdaq composite was up 32.87 points at 12,887.68.

Read more: U.S. inflation dips to 8.5%, supply chains show signs of improving

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.39 cents US compared with 78.19 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude contract was up US$1.13 at US$93.06 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up nearly 21 cents at US$8.41

The December gold contract was down US$5.60 at US$1,808.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was up five cents at US$3.70 a pound.

Click to play video: 'U.S. economy is not in a recession right now: Powell' U.S. economy is not in a recession right now: Powell
U.S. economy is not in a recession right now: Powell – Jul 27, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
