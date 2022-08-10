Menu

Crime

Toronto police search for missing elopee last seen in Queen Street, Ossington Avenue area

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 11:02 pm
Perfect Adison, 26, is missing, according to Toronto police. View image in full screen
Perfect Adison, 26, is missing, according to Toronto police. TPS/Handout

Toronto police are searching for an elopee who was last seen in July and is bound by a warrant of committal, the force says.

Police said Perfect Adison, 26 years old, was last seen on July 19 in the area of Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue.

An elopee is a person who is subject to detention at a psychiatric facility but is “absent without leave.”

He is described as five-feet-nine-inches, 150 pounds and slim with short black hair. Police said he has brown eyes.

Trending Stories

“If located do not approach, call 911 immediately,” Toronto police said.

— With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

