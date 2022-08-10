Toronto police search for missing elopee last seen in Queen Street, Ossington Avenue area

Toronto police are searching for an elopee who was last seen in July and is bound by a warrant of committal, the force says.
Police said Perfect Adison, 26 years old, was last seen on July 19 in the area of Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue.
An elopee is a person who is subject to detention at a psychiatric facility but is “absent without leave.”
He is described as five-feet-nine-inches, 150 pounds and slim with short black hair. Police said he has brown eyes.
“If located do not approach, call 911 immediately,” Toronto police said.
— With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson
