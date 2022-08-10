Suspect sought after woman ‘repeatedly’ punched in the face in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Tuesday at around 5 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue area.

Police said a woman was walking on the sidewalk towards the Sheppard-Yonge Subway station.

Officers said a man allegedly walked by her and punched her “repeatedly in the face.”

According to police, the man is not known to the woman.

Police are now searching for a man between 25 and 30 years of age, standing five-feet-eight-inches to five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a medium build.

Police are seeking to identify suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Officers said he was seen wearing a dark blue baseball hat, a light blue surgical mask, a dark green t-shirt, dark blue jeans, dark shoes and was carrying a large black and grey duffel bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

