Crime

Suspect sought after woman ‘repeatedly’ punched in the face in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 6:30 pm
Police are seeking to identify suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Tuesday at around 5 p.m., officers received a report of an assault in the Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue area.

Police said a woman was walking on the sidewalk towards the Sheppard-Yonge Subway station.

Officers said a man allegedly walked by her and punched her “repeatedly in the face.”

According to police, the man is not known to the woman.

Police are now searching for a man between 25 and 30 years of age, standing five-feet-eight-inches to five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a medium build.

Officers said he was seen wearing a dark blue baseball hat, a light blue surgical mask, a dark green t-shirt, dark blue jeans, dark shoes and was carrying a large black and grey duffel bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

