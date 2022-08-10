Menu

Traffic

Man with serious injuries after car, motorbike collide in Etobicoke: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 4:41 pm
A motorbike rider was taken to hospital after a collision in the area of Bloor Street and Kipling Avenue. View image in full screen
A motorbike rider was taken to hospital after a collision in the area of Bloor Street and Kipling Avenue. Max Trotta/Global News

A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries following a motorbike crash near Kipling Avenue and Bloor Street in Etobicoke.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the scene of a crash between a motorbike and car in the Bloor Street and Jopling Avenue North area.

Read more: Motorbike rider, pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after Toronto collision: police

Paramedics told Global News they were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and took a man, the motorbike rider, to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Neither police nor paramedics provided an age for the man.

Trending Stories

Police said no charges were currently planned or had been laid yet, with the traffic services investigation in its early stage.

