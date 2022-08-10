Man with serious injuries after car, motorbike collide in Etobicoke: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries following a motorbike crash near Kipling Avenue and Bloor Street in Etobicoke.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the scene of a crash between a motorbike and car in the Bloor Street and Jopling Avenue North area.

Paramedics told Global News they were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and took a man, the motorbike rider, to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Neither police nor paramedics provided an age for the man.

Police said no charges were currently planned or had been laid yet, with the traffic services investigation in its early stage.

COLLISION:

Bloor St W/Jopling Ave N

– Car and motorbike involved

– Adult male rider taken to Trauma Centre by way of Emergency Run

– Please pull over for emergency vehicles as they approach

– Serious injuries reported to rider, Bloor St W E/B closed at Jopling#GO1538357

^rr pic.twitter.com/sQl2i0pEJu — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 10, 2022