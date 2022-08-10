Menu

Crime

Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Ottawa, Halifax: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 4:17 pm
Police are searching for 29-year-old Michael Rhyno.
Police are searching for 29-year-old Michael Rhyno. OPP / handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who is known to frequent Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers are searching for 29-year-old Michael Rhyno. He is wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release.

Police said Rhyno is five-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 146 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to police, he is serving a four-year, nine-month and 15-day sentence for manslaughter and uttering threats to cause harm or death.

Police said he is known to frequent Ottawa and Halifax.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

