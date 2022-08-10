Menu

Traffic

9-vehicle collision blocks portion of Don Valley Parkway in Toronto, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 2:45 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

A nine-vehicle collision has blocked a lane of Toronto’s Don Valley Parkway near Gerrard Street, police say.

In a tweet Wednesday, Toronto police said nine vehicles were involved in the collision, which may cause delays, but did not leave anyone injured.

The call came in around 1:40 p.m., according to police.

Read more: ‘Traffic alert’: Police close Mississauga roads over downed wires, traffic lights

Officers said the “slow-speed” collision had blocked the left lane of the Don Valley Parkway’s northbound side, with Toronto police, fire and paramedics on scene to assist.

Police are directing traffic in the area.

