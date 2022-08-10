9-vehicle collision blocks portion of Don Valley Parkway in Toronto, police say

A nine-vehicle collision has blocked a lane of Toronto’s Don Valley Parkway near Gerrard Street, police say.
In a tweet Wednesday, Toronto police said nine vehicles were involved in the collision, which may cause delays, but did not leave anyone injured.
The call came in around 1:40 p.m., according to police.
Officers said the “slow-speed” collision had blocked the left lane of the Don Valley Parkway’s northbound side, with Toronto police, fire and paramedics on scene to assist.
Trending Stories
Police are directing traffic in the area.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments