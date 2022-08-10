9-vehicle collision blocks portion of Don Valley Parkway in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A nine-vehicle collision has blocked a lane of Toronto’s Don Valley Parkway near Gerrard Street, police say.

In a tweet Wednesday, Toronto police said nine vehicles were involved in the collision, which may cause delays, but did not leave anyone injured.

The call came in around 1:40 p.m., according to police.

Officers said the “slow-speed” collision had blocked the left lane of the Don Valley Parkway’s northbound side, with Toronto police, fire and paramedics on scene to assist.

Police are directing traffic in the area.

COLLISION:

DVP N/B just N of Gerrard St E

– 9 vehicles involved, no reported injuries

– Blocking left lane, @Toronto_Fire, @TorontoMedics are on the way with us to help out

– Remember to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles; it's the law#GO1537917

^rr pic.twitter.com/z361GjMYPi — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 10, 2022

