Regina man faces 12 charges in connection with report of shots fired

The Regina Police Service said it has charged 26-year-old Marlon Roland Whitehawk with 12 charges after an investigation into an alleged discharge of a firearm Tuesday morning.

Officers said they were called to the 1000 block of Wascana Street around 5:45 a.m. after receiving reports of two gunshots in the area.

Police found seven people in the basement of the residence and took all into custody without incident.

A loaded .45 calibre handgun and a loaded 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun and ammunition were also found after a search of the residence.

Six people were released, but the seventh, Whitehawk, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm knowing it’s unauthorized; two counts of a loaded restricted firearm with ammunition; possession of a firearm obtained by crime; two counts of storing a firearm contrary to regulations; possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with, and four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Whitehawk has been scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court on Sept. 28.