Halifax police charge 35-year-old man with child pornography offences

A man in his 30s from the Halifax area is facing three charged related to child pornography after a tip to police.

Halifax Regional Police say they received information that a person “was sharing pornographic material of children online.”

Police conducted a search of a man’s home in Halifax and seized several electronic devices.

After a preliminary investigation, police arrested 35-year-old Brandon Markell Heighton-Brown. The man was charged with accessing, possession and distribution of child pornography.

Heighton-Brown is set to appear in provincial court at a later date.