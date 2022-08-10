Menu

Crime

Halifax police charge 35-year-old man with child pornography offences

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 2:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: August 10' Global News Morning Halifax: August 10
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

A man in his 30s from the Halifax area is facing three charged related to child pornography after a tip to police.

Halifax Regional Police say they received information that a person “was sharing pornographic material of children online.”

Police conducted a search of a man’s home in Halifax and seized several electronic devices.

After a preliminary investigation, police arrested 35-year-old Brandon Markell Heighton-Brown. The man was charged with accessing, possession and distribution of child pornography.

Heighton-Brown is set to appear in provincial court at a later date.

