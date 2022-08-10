Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest man, seize multiple firearms after Bonner Avenue shooting

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 2:45 pm
A man from Winnipeg has been arrested and charged following a shooting at a home on Monday. View image in full screen
A man from Winnipeg has been arrested and charged following a shooting at a home on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods

A man from Winnipeg has been arrested and charged following a shooting at a home on Monday.

The Major Crimes Unit began investigating the shooting that occurred in the 300 Block of Bonner Avenue.

Officers identified a male suspect on Tuesday and executed search warrants at the suspect’s home in the 2700 block of Main Street.

During the search, investigators seized several firearms, including a Girsan 9mm Luger handgun, as well as ammunition and spent shell casings.

Read more: Winnipeg cops still looking for leads 2 years after man fatally beaten near Polo Park

Investigators believe the suspect had attended a party at the home with another person and left the party early after the other person was involved in an altercation.

The suspect then returned with a handgun and fired several rounds toward the house from his vehicle.

Stray rounds struck a parked vehicle and a neighbour’s house. No injuries were reported.

On Tuesday, a 34-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

