Winnipeg police arrest man, seize multiple firearms after Bonner Avenue shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man from Winnipeg has been arrested and charged following a shooting at a home on Monday.

The Major Crimes Unit began investigating the shooting that occurred in the 300 Block of Bonner Avenue.

Officers identified a male suspect on Tuesday and executed search warrants at the suspect’s home in the 2700 block of Main Street.

During the search, investigators seized several firearms, including a Girsan 9mm Luger handgun, as well as ammunition and spent shell casings.

Read more: Winnipeg cops still looking for leads 2 years after man fatally beaten near Polo Park

Investigators believe the suspect had attended a party at the home with another person and left the party early after the other person was involved in an altercation.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect then returned with a handgun and fired several rounds toward the house from his vehicle.

Stray rounds struck a parked vehicle and a neighbour’s house. No injuries were reported.

On Tuesday, a 34-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

0:24 Winnipeg police respond to protestors demanding trash bin for Higgins Avenue encampment Winnipeg police respond to protestors demanding trash bin for Higgins Avenue encampment