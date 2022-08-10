Vernon, B.C. RCMP seek witnesses to lewd act at bus stop

Send this page to someone via email

A group of women awaiting a bus in Vernon, B.C., were flashed by a 31-year-old local man who is now in custody awaiting charges, RCMP said.

A witness told Mounties that it was around 7 p.m. on Aug. 6 at a bus stop at the intersection of 30 Street and 30 Avenue, when a man allegedly exposed his genitals and approached a group of young women waiting to board a bus.

The man was identified and arrested at the scene and now RCMP would like to speak to the women he committed the lewd act in front of or anyone who was there at the time.

“If you are one of those individuals, or were at the location at the time and witnessed this lewd act, it’s important that we hear from you and are asking that you please contact us,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP can be reached at 250-545-7171.

0:53 Vernon RCMP investigating targeted fatal shooting Vernon RCMP investigating targeted fatal shooting – Jun 4, 2022