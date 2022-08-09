Police investigate after gunshots allegedly damage Brampton property

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a gun was fired in Brampton on a Saturday evening at the end of July.

Peel Regional Police were called at around 11:08 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, after damage allegedly caused by a gunshot was discovered in Brampton.

Police said officers believe the firearm was shot multiple times and said the shots came from the area of McVean Drive and Cottrelle Boulevard.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police’s 21 division or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers.