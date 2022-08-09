Menu

Crime

Police investigate after gunshots allegedly damage Brampton property

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 6:01 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are investigating after a gun was fired in Brampton on a Saturday evening at the end of July.

Peel Regional Police were called at around 11:08 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, after damage allegedly caused by a gunshot was discovered in Brampton.

Police said officers believe the firearm was shot multiple times and said the shots came from the area of McVean Drive and Cottrelle Boulevard.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police appeal for information after Sunday night gunshots in Mississauga

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police’s 21 division or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers.

