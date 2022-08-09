Menu

Crime

Teenaged pedestrian airlifted to Hamilton hospital after collision in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 4:17 pm
An Ornge air ambulance prepares to take off from the helipad outside Kingston General Hospital. View image in full screen
An Ornge air ambulance prepares to take off from the helipad outside Kingston General Hospital. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A collision in Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon has sent a teenaged pedestrian to hospital with critical injuries, according to a spokesperson for Ornge Air.

They told Global News that the teenager was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital at around 2:30 p.m.

Waterloo Regional Police announced on Twitter shortly before 2 p.m. that there was a collision involving a pedestrian near Ira Needles Boulevard and Erb Street.

Trending Stories

At around 4:20 p.m, police spokesperson told Global News that the roads had re-opened.

They said they would provide more details as they became available.

