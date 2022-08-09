Teenaged pedestrian airlifted to Hamilton hospital after collision in Waterloo

A collision in Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon has sent a teenaged pedestrian to hospital with critical injuries, according to a spokesperson for Ornge Air.
They told Global News that the teenager was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital at around 2:30 p.m.
Waterloo Regional Police announced on Twitter shortly before 2 p.m. that there was a collision involving a pedestrian near Ira Needles Boulevard and Erb Street.
At around 4:20 p.m, police spokesperson told Global News that the roads had re-opened.
They said they would provide more details as they became available.
