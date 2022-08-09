Teenaged pedestrian airlifted to Hamilton hospital after collision in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

A collision in Waterloo on Tuesday afternoon has sent a teenaged pedestrian to hospital with critical injuries, according to a spokesperson for Ornge Air.

They told Global News that the teenager was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital at around 2:30 p.m.

Waterloo Regional Police announced on Twitter shortly before 2 p.m. that there was a collision involving a pedestrian near Ira Needles Boulevard and Erb Street.

At around 4:20 p.m, police spokesperson told Global News that the roads had re-opened.

They said they would provide more details as they became available.

COLLISION INVESTIGATION Officers currently on scene of a collision involving a pedestrian at Ira Needles Boulevard and Erb Street in Waterloo. There will be significant delays in the area. Please avoid. More details to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/nWMaziQIC3 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 9, 2022

