Nottawasaga OPP investigating after 4 vehicles reported stolen

Police are appealing for witnesses and surveillance footage after several vehicles were reported stolen in the Nottawasaga area over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Saturday at around 7 a.m., officers received a report of a vehicle theft in Lisle.

Police said a 2011 Ford F150 was stolen from Main Street.

An hour later, police received a report of a theft of a 2014 Hyundai Elantra.

Police said the vehicle was reportedly stolen from Calford Street in Angus.

Officers said that vehicle has since been recovered.

On Sunday, at 8:45 a.m., police received a report that a 2020 Ford F150 had been taken.

Police said the incident occurred on Weaver Trail in New Tecumseth.

Two hours later, at 10:45 a.m., police said another Ford F150 was reported missing in the Turner Drive area of New Tecumseth.

According to police, all four thefts occurred over night at “undetermined times.”

“Police are urging residents in the above-mentioned areas to check their video surveillance cameras,” officers said in a news release. “You might have key information to help solve these thefts.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

