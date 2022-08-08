Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nottawasaga OPP investigating after 4 vehicles reported stolen

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 9:45 pm
Lennox & Addington OPP have charged one person with animal cruelty involving dogs and a snake. View image in full screen
Lennox & Addington OPP have charged one person with animal cruelty involving dogs and a snake. Global News

Police are appealing for witnesses and surveillance footage after several vehicles were reported stolen in the Nottawasaga area over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Saturday at around 7 a.m., officers received a report of a vehicle theft in Lisle.

Police said a 2011 Ford F150 was stolen from Main Street.

An hour later, police received a report of a theft of a 2014 Hyundai Elantra.

Police said the vehicle was reportedly stolen from Calford Street in Angus.

Officers said that vehicle has since been recovered.

Read more: Police investigating after head-on collision in Toronto

On Sunday, at 8:45 a.m., police received a report that a 2020 Ford F150 had been taken.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police said the incident occurred on Weaver Trail in New Tecumseth.

Two hours later, at 10:45 a.m., police said another Ford F150 was reported missing in the Turner Drive area of New Tecumseth.

According to police, all four thefts occurred over night at “undetermined times.”

“Police are urging residents in the above-mentioned areas to check their video surveillance cameras,” officers said in a news release. “You might have key information to help solve these thefts.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police cruiser allegedly stolen with 2 K9 dogs inside' Toronto police cruiser allegedly stolen with 2 K9 dogs inside
Toronto police cruiser allegedly stolen with 2 K9 dogs inside
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagVehicle Theft tagcar theft tagVehicle thefts tagNottawasaga tagnottawasaga vehicle theft tagvehicle theft nottawasaga tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers