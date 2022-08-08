Peterborough officer, trail pedestrian, security guard assaulted during weekend incidents: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police made a number of assault-related arrests on the weekend including one incident in which an officer was struck.

That incident on Aug. 5 involved Peterborough Police Service officers who responded to reports of an unwanted man on the front porch of a home. Police say the man refused to speak to paramedics and kicked at them.

Police determined the man was wanted on a warrant for theft under $5,000 and attempted to escort the man to the sidewalk to arrest him. He allegedly spat on the officers and struck one in the face and vest, while resisting arrest.

The 51-year-old Peterborough man was arrested on the strength of the warrant and was additionally charged with assault a peace officer.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 30.

TransCanada Trail assault

Also on Aug. 5, officers responded to a reported assault of a pedestrian by an unknown man along the TransCanada Trail near George and Sherbrooke streets.

Officers located the suspect and took him into custody. A 34-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault and failure to comply with probation.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.

Security guard assaulted

On Sunday, Aug. 7, officers responded to reports of a security guard who had been assaulted after asking a man to leave a property at the King Street parkade.

Police say a verbal argument turned into a physical altercation and the security guard was punched and shoved before the suspect left the area.

Officers located the suspect a short distance away. The 43-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 1.

Assault with pocketknife

Also on Sunday, Aug. 7, officers on general patrol in the area of George St. North and Townsend Street were waved down by two people who reported a man had threatened them with a knife during a verbal altercation.

The officers located suspect who when asked if he had a weapon, placed a closed pocketknife on the ground. He was taken into custody without incident.

A 35-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.