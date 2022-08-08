Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton woman criminally charged for speeding, driving impaired with child passenger

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 12:51 pm
RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News

An Edmonton woman has been criminally charged after being pulled over for speeding.

On Saturday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m., a Fort Saskatchewan RCMP officer clocked a vehicle travelling at “extreme speeds” on Highway 16 in Lamont County east of Sherwood Park, Alta., RCMP said in a news release Monday.

The officer’s radar measured the female driver travelling at 193 km/h in a 110km/h zone.

RCMP said further investigation found the driver was impaired by alcohol and had a child in the passenger seat.

Trending Stories

Read more: Alberta woman charged with impaired driving, speeding with 3 kids in vehicle

The 47-year-old woman was charged for speeding and summoned to a mandatory court appearance. She was also criminally charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and issued impaired driving-related provincial administrative sanctions, including a 30-day seizure of the vehicle and a $1,000 administrative fine.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial sanctions for impaired driving can include suspension of the driver’s licence, vehicle seizure, fines and mandatory remedial education. The court may also impose criminal charges and federal penalties for criminal-level impaired driving.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagAlberta RCMP tagImpaired Driving tagEdmonton crime tagSpeeding tagFort Saskatchewan tagAlberta drunk driving tagHighway 16 Alberta tagchild passenger tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers