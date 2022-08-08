Edmonton woman criminally charged for speeding, driving impaired with child passenger

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton woman has been criminally charged after being pulled over for speeding.

On Saturday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m., a Fort Saskatchewan RCMP officer clocked a vehicle travelling at “extreme speeds” on Highway 16 in Lamont County east of Sherwood Park, Alta., RCMP said in a news release Monday.

The officer’s radar measured the female driver travelling at 193 km/h in a 110km/h zone.

RCMP said further investigation found the driver was impaired by alcohol and had a child in the passenger seat.

The 47-year-old woman was charged for speeding and summoned to a mandatory court appearance. She was also criminally charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and issued impaired driving-related provincial administrative sanctions, including a 30-day seizure of the vehicle and a $1,000 administrative fine.

Provincial sanctions for impaired driving can include suspension of the driver’s licence, vehicle seizure, fines and mandatory remedial education. The court may also impose criminal charges and federal penalties for criminal-level impaired driving.