Youth airlifted to hospital after stabbing at house party in Clarington, Ont.: police

A young male victim was airlifted to a trauma centre after a stabbing at a house party in Clarington, Ont., over the weekend, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded just after 1 a.m. on Saturday to a home on Scottsdale Drive, in the area of Liberty Street North and Longworth Avenue, for reports of an armed person.

Officers located the victim suffering from stab wounds, police said.

He was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre in serious-but-stable condition.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was arrested a short distance away.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and weapons dangerous.

The boy was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with new information on the stabbing is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

