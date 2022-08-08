Menu

Crime

Youth airlifted to hospital after stabbing at house party in Clarington, Ont.: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 12:17 pm
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

A young male victim was airlifted to a trauma centre after a stabbing at a house party in Clarington, Ont., over the weekend, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded just after 1 a.m. on Saturday to a home on Scottsdale Drive, in the area of Liberty Street North and Longworth Avenue, for reports of an armed person.

Officers located the victim suffering from stab wounds, police said.

He was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre in serious-but-stable condition.

Read more: Cruiser stolen with K-9 dogs inside, Toronto police say

Police said a 15-year-old boy was arrested a short distance away.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and weapons dangerous.

The boy was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with new information on the stabbing is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Crime Stabbing Durham Regional Police clarington Durham Police house party stabbing Clarington stabbing Clarington house party stabbing

