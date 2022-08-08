Young N.S. man facing several sex-related charges involving youth

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man from Nova Scotia has been charged with sexual assault after an incident last week.

In a release, Kings District RCMP said police received a complaint Friday about alleged inappropriate contact that took place between an 18-year-old man and a male youth near Greenwood.

“The man was already in custody at the time of the complaint, as he had been found to breaching conditions of his release order in a separate matter” a release issued on Monday said.

In relation to last week’s alleged incident, Austin Charles Whynot, 18, of Greenwood, is facing several sex related offences including:

Invitation to sexual touching;

Sexual interference;

Sexual assault;

Committing an indecent act;

Failure to comply with conditions of a release order (two counts.)

He was scheduled to appear in court Monday to face the charges.

The investigation is ongoing.