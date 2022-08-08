Young N.S. man facing several sex-related charges involving youth

Police say a man from Nova Scotia has been charged with sexual assault after an incident last week.
In a release, Kings District RCMP said police received a complaint Friday about alleged inappropriate contact that took place between an 18-year-old man and a male youth near Greenwood.
“The man was already in custody at the time of the complaint, as he had been found to breaching conditions of his release order in a separate matter” a release issued on Monday said.
In relation to last week’s alleged incident, Austin Charles Whynot, 18, of Greenwood, is facing several sex related offences including:
- Invitation to sexual touching;
- Sexual interference;
- Sexual assault;
- Committing an indecent act;
- Failure to comply with conditions of a release order (two counts.)
He was scheduled to appear in court Monday to face the charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
