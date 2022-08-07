Menu

Motorcyclist dead after colliding with tree: Chatham, Ont. police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 7, 2022 2:53 pm
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
FILE PHOTO. kali9 / iStock

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police say a motorcyclist has died after a collision Saturday night.

Police say shortly before 10:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision on Orford Road just south of Selton Line.

A motorcycle travelling northbound on Orford Road left the road and struck a large tree, police say.

The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

Police have not released the identity of the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham-Kent police at 519-355-1092.

