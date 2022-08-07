Motorcyclist dead after colliding with tree: Chatham, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police say a motorcyclist has died after a collision Saturday night.

Police say shortly before 10:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision on Orford Road just south of Selton Line.

A motorcycle travelling northbound on Orford Road left the road and struck a large tree, police say.

The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham-Kent police at 519-355-1092.

