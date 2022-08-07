Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police finds missing 5-year-old girl

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 7, 2022 11:13 am
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

UPDATE: Police say the missing child has been found and is safe. 

London, Ont., police are searching for a missing child who may be accompanied by her father.

Police say the five-year-old was last seen Saturday in the area of Bonaventure Drive and Trafalgar Street.

She’s described as white, around 3’6″, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a peach-coloured, knee-length dress with floral print, white shoes and a blue wristwatch.

Police believe she may be accompanied by her father, a 35-year-old, who is previously listed as being missing from Windsor.

He’s described as white, around 5’10” with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a white sleeveless shirt, denim shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

