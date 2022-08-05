Public help sought in Kelowna gas-station shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna are seeking help from the public in identifying people linked to a gas station shooting on Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m., at the Shell gas station at 1850 KLO Rd.

Police say the victim was driven to Kelowna General Hospital by an unknown man in a brown 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, licence plate SA503N.

“The unknown male driver then departed on foot,” Kelowna RCMP said Friday, adding that the detachment’s Serious Crime Unit is attempting to identify the man, as he may have information that could help police.

Police then said one hour after the shooting, they received a report of a vehicle engulfed in flames, near 775 Deans Rd.

That vehicle was identified as the suspect vehicle in the shooting, and was described as a two-door 1990-93 Honda Accord that was brown, gold or tan in colour.

On Wednesday, police called it a targeted incident.

Kelowna RCMP ask anyone with information regarding the man in the hospital, or who has photos or anything at all to share about the incident, to contact the RCMP’s tip line at 250-470-6236 or contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers online.

