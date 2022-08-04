Police in London, Ont. search for missing teen girl, seek public assistance

The London Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old missing girl from London Ont.
Police say Shyann Cole, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in the area of Waterloo and Cheapside streets near central London.
Cole is described as a Caucasian female, five-feet-five-inches tall, with brown hair with blue streaks, wearing a green sweater, black capri pants, white shoes, a black “Zoo York” baseball hat and a floral white backpack.
Police say they and her family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information in relation to the missing person’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
