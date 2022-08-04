Police in London, Ont. search for missing teen girl, seek public assistance

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old missing girl from London Ont.

Police say Shyann Cole, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in the area of Waterloo and Cheapside streets near central London.

LONDON, ON (August 4, 2022) – The London Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Shyann Cole of London. Read more here: https://t.co/CiQhpIRbWK pic.twitter.com/v7ZR5aO32b — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) August 4, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: London police to open foot patrol office in downtown core to address crime

Cole is described as a Caucasian female, five-feet-five-inches tall, with brown hair with blue streaks, wearing a green sweater, black capri pants, white shoes, a black “Zoo York” baseball hat and a floral white backpack.

Police say they and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information in relation to the missing person’s whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).