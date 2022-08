Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Early Thursday morning — at about 4:20 a.m. — Parkland RCMP received a report about a serious collision.

Two vehicles collided on Township Road 524 just west of Range Road 24, about 70 kilometres west of Edmonton.

One person was killed, RCMP said.

RCMP did not say if anyone else was injured.

An RCMP collision analyst was on scene and traffic was impacted for some time.

More to come…