OPP say one person is dead after a Highway 6 crash in Hamilton involving a motorcycle.

Investigators say the collision happened just before 5 p.m. on the roadway at Chippewa Road.

The incident closed the thoroughfare between White Church Road East and Haldibrook Road for about five hours for an investigation and cleanup.

The highway was fully reopened just after 10 p.m.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy6 is closed at Chippewa Rd. between White Church Rd. E and Haldibrook Rd #MountHope due to a fatal motorcycle collision. Emergency crews are on scene. Please avoid the area. Thank you. ^bm — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) August 3, 2022

