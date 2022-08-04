Menu

Crime

Norfolk County OPP investigate reported extortion

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 8:47 am
opp patch View image in full screen
OPP uniform. The Canadian Press file

OPP are warning the public to be careful when sharing images and videos online as they investigate a reported extortion in Norfolk County.

On Monday morning, police say they were contacted by a resident reporting an extortion.

Read more: Evidence on hard drives suggests someone else harassed Amanda Todd, defence says

Investigators say that the victim met an unknown female online and, while communicating, explicit pictures were shared with the individual.

The victim was later contacted by the same female who demanded $2,000 or the pictures would be shared on social media and with the victim’s family and contacts.

The victim immediately contacted police.

“Everyone needs to realize the long and short-term dangers when requests are made to send out sexually explicit photographs or videos,” said Norfolk County OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk.

“Those who distribute it also need to be aware of the criminal ramifications of doing so. Once it’s out there, you can’t get it back and you should not be embarrassed to speak to police about your concerns.”

The investigation is ongoing.

