Canada

Missing woman among nominees for Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2022 6:13 pm
Dawn Walker and her son Vincent Jansen.
Dawn Walker and her son Vincent Jansen. Saskatoon Police Service

A woman who went missing with her son last month is one of three people nominated for the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.

Dawn Dumont Walker, whose book was published under the name Dawn Dumont and who police have identified as Dawn Walker, was last seen in Saskatoon with her seven-year-old son Vincent on July 22.

Saskatoon Police and the RCMP are investigating their whereabouts.

Read more: Saskatoon police request video surveillance in missing mother and son case

Dumont Walker is CEO of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.

Stephen Leacock Associates says it learned of Dumont Walker’s disappearance on Wednesday morning, the same day it announced nominees for this year’s prize.

Dumont Walker is nominated for her book “The Prairie Chicken Dance Tour” from Freehand Books, which is loosely based on the story of a group of Indigenous dancers who toured through Europe in the 1970s. The speaker, humourist and writer is also the author of “Glass Beads,” “Nobody Cries at Bingo,” and “Rose’s Run.”

The other two nominees for the Leacock award are Mark Critch, for “An Embarrassment of Critch’s,” published by Viking Canada, and Rick Mercer with “Talking to Canadians” from Doubleday Canada.

The prize will be awarded Sept. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Sister of missing woman issues plea for information on sister’s whereabouts' Sister of missing woman issues plea for information on sister’s whereabouts
© 2022 The Canadian Press
