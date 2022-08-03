Menu

Canada

North American markets rally on corporate earnings, eased geopolitical tensions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2022 4:40 pm
The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

North American markets rallied Wednesday against the backdrop of another day of strong corporate earnings as well as easing investor anxiety about U.S.-China relations.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.61 points at 19,545.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 416.33 points at 32,810.50. The S&P 500 index was up 63.98 points at 4,155.17, while the Nasdaq composite was up 319.40 points at 12,668.16.

Read more: North American markets end July strong after a busy week of earnings, Fed decision

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.80 cents US compared with 77.78 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude contract was down US$3.76 at US$90.66 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 56 cents at US$8.27.

The October gold contract was down US$13.30 at US$1,776.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was down five cents at US$3.47 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
