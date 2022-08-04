Okanagan weather: Big weekend warm-up ahead

Send this page to someone via email

A chance of showers plus a risk of a thunderstorm will linger on Thursday, as a cold front passes by, though afternoon temperatures will be in the low 20s.

The risk of showers will diminish Thursday night, as temperatures drop to low double digits across the region.

Mostly sunny conditions return on Friday to finish the first week of August, with afternoon highs bumping back into the mid-20s.

View image in full screen A few passing clouds are possible during the day on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Upper 20-degree heat returns on Saturday afternoon, with the mercury surging into the 30s on Sunday afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure will keep mostly sunny conditions around for the first full weekend of August.

The workweek will start out on a sunny note, with daytime highs returning to the mid-30s.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

