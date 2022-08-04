Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Big weekend warm-up ahead

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 2:01 pm
Hot air sticks around the Okanagan into the foreseeable future. View image in full screen
Rising temperatures are in the upcoming Okanagan forecast. SkyTracker Weather

A chance of showers plus a risk of a thunderstorm will linger on Thursday, as a cold front passes by, though afternoon temperatures will be in the low 20s.

The risk of showers will diminish Thursday night, as temperatures drop to low double digits across the region.

Mostly sunny conditions return on Friday to finish the first week of August, with afternoon highs bumping back into the mid-20s.

A few passing clouds are possible during the day on Friday. View image in full screen
A few passing clouds are possible during the day on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Upper 20-degree heat returns on Saturday afternoon, with the mercury surging into the 30s on Sunday afternoon.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A ridge of high pressure will keep mostly sunny conditions around for the first full weekend of August.

The workweek will start out on a sunny note, with daytime highs returning to the mid-30s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagCloud tagWarm Weather tagokanagan weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tagShowers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers