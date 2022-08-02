Menu

Canada

Kingston police search for missing woman

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 1:04 pm
Elizabeth Beer, 59, has been missing since July 30. View image in full screen
Elizabeth Beer, 59, has been missing since July 30. Kingston police

Kingston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Elizabeth Beer, 59, has been missing since July 30.

She was last seen in the Kingsdale Avenue area, but her current whereabouts are unknown.

Police describe Beer as five feet seven inches tall and heavy-set with long grey/brown hair. She occasionally walks with a cane.

Anyone with information on Beer’s whereabouts is urged to contact Kingston police.

