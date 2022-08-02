Kingston police search for missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Elizabeth Beer, 59, has been missing since July 30.

She was last seen in the Kingsdale Avenue area, but her current whereabouts are unknown.

Police describe Beer as five feet seven inches tall and heavy-set with long grey/brown hair. She occasionally walks with a cane.

Anyone with information on Beer’s whereabouts is urged to contact Kingston police.