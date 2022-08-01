B.C. heat wave sets more records before cooler air arrives Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

More temperature records melted Sunday as B.C. continued to swelter under the ongoing heat wave.

Of the eight records broken in B.C.’s Interior, the oldest one to fall was in Trail.

Sunday’s high temperature reached 39.6 C in that Kootenay city, breaking the old record of 39.4 C set in 1929.

The second oldest record was broken in Penticton, where the temperature reached 39 C, breaking the 37.2 C record made in 1936. In Summerland, the new record is 38.7, breaking the 36.1 C record set in 1971.

Cache Creek was the hottest interior B.C. city on Sunday, reaching 40.5 C. That beats the record of 40 C set in 1971.

In Cranbrook, the temperature reached 37.6 C, breaking the old record of 36.2 C set in 2014.

Lillooet set a new record of 39 C, breaking an old record of 38.8 C set in 2003.

In Nelson, the new record for July 31 is 39.4 C and that surpasses the 37.9 C set in 2003, while in Osoyoos the new record is 40 C, breaking the old record of 39.6 C.

Environment Canada continued its heat warning for the Okanagan Valley, Similkameen, Fraser Canyon, Nicola, South Thompson, Shuswap, Boundary, Arrow Lakes – Slocan Lake, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, East Kootenay, West Columbia and the south coast of B.C.

“Temperatures today will be slightly cooler than yesterday and will be cooler again Tuesday,” Environment Canada wrote in a heat warning on Monday.

“Current guidance indicates temperatures returning to seasonal normals on Wednesday.”

The hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening. The coolest time of the day will be near sunrise.

