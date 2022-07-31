Woman in her 30s dies in Quebec car crash in North Shore region

Send this page to someone via email

A car passenger in her 30s succumbed to her injuries after a crash early Saturday morning in Schefferville, Que.

Provincial police say the driver was headed toward the local iron mine when the vehicle left the road.

Officers were called to the scene in Quebec’s North Shore region around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Provincial police spokeswoman Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville said the woman, who was from the Sept-Iles area, suffered serious injuries and died in a health centre.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was injured and taken to the same medical facility, but the officer said his life is not in danger.

Police, who took a blood sample from the driver, say alcohol and speeding may have played a role in the incident.