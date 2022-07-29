Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are five stories we want to share:

Missing couple travelling from Whitehorse to Alberta found: RCMP

Good news!

Thursday night, police said Owen and Susan Konski, both in their early 60s, were last known to be in Whitehorse until July 20 or 21 before heading south on the Alaska Highway.

They were reported missing on July 27.

Kitten rescued from B.C. highway, but shattered leg amputated, says SPCA

A little kitten is going to get a new chance at life thanks to a motorist near Williams Lake.

“The Good Samaritan was driving home when she noticed a ‘lump’ on the white line on the edge of the road,” said Liz Dighton, of the BC SPCA’s Williams Lake branch.

“She wasn’t sure what it was, but when she turned around to check she found the helpless kitten. She wrapped her up in a towel, placed her on the passenger seat and reached out to her daughter to help her find the closest veterinary clinic.”

Macy had to have her leg amputated, and she will be up for adoption when she’s fully healed.

‘Stay back!’ B.C. resident films close encounter with 3 bears as mama bear charges

A close encounter with a mama bear and her cubs in Kitimat, B.C., is reminding people to be aware of wildlife that may also be trying to beat the heat.

Joey Ford was on the Lower Dyke Road at the Kitimat River recently watching people fish and enjoying the sun.

She told Global News she was recording some flakes of pyrite in the water with her phone when she looked up to see two young bear cubs on the bank in front of her.

“Oh, bear,” she can be heard saying on the recording.

Ford starts backing up, saying, “Get out of here, get back!”

No one was harmed.

‘It’s an enormous game’: Whitecaps relish chance to take on TFC in CanChamps final

When the Vancouver Whitecaps next take the field, it will be for the club’s most important game in years.

The ‘Caps have a chance to hoist the Voyageurs Cup on Tuesday when they host Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final.

“I think it’s a big, big, big game for a club, especially a club like us that (hasn’t) won a trophy since 2015, and it would be only our second Canadian Championship,” head coach Vanni Sartini said. “I think it’s an enormous game.”

Large group of orcas surface near fishing boat in Haida Gwaii

A group of people fishing off Haida Gwaii were treated to a rare sighting recently when a huge group of resident orcas surfaced near their boat.

The video is worth a watch!