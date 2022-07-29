Police investigate carjacking involving food delivery person in Brampton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a carjacking in Brampton, Ont.

In a tweet Friday, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred just before 5:15 p.m., in the Main Street and Steeles Avenue area.

Police said the victim — a food delivery person — suffered minor injuries.

CARJACKING:

– Main St/Steeles Av in #Brampton

– Victim is a male food delivery person

– Minor injuries and no weapons seen

– Vehicle: Honda, license *KAMBOZ22*

– If seen call 905-453-3311

– C/R at 5:14 p.m.

– PR22-0252272 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 29, 2022

The force said no weapons were seen during the incident.

Police said the vehicle is a Honda with a licence plate reading KAMBOZ22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

