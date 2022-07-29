Police investigate carjacking involving food delivery person in Brampton, Ont.

Police are investigating after a carjacking in Brampton, Ont.
In a tweet Friday, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred just before 5:15 p.m., in the Main Street and Steeles Avenue area.
Police said the victim — a food delivery person — suffered minor injuries.
The force said no weapons were seen during the incident.
Police said the vehicle is a Honda with a licence plate reading KAMBOZ22.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
