Crime

Police investigate carjacking involving food delivery person in Brampton, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 6:06 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are investigating after a carjacking in Brampton, Ont.

In a tweet Friday, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred just before 5:15 p.m., in the Main Street and Steeles Avenue area.

Police said the victim — a food delivery person — suffered minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The force said no weapons were seen during the incident.

Canada-wide warrant issued for man after shooting that killed 2 at Vaughan nightclub

Police said the vehicle is a Honda with a licence plate reading KAMBOZ22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Click to play video: 'What to do if you find yourself the victim of a carjacking' What to do if you find yourself the victim of a carjacking
What to do if you find yourself the victim of a carjacking – Jun 9, 2022
