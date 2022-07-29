Menu

‘Expect delays’: Collector lanes on part of Highway 401 in Toronto closed after serious crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 29, 2022 1:26 pm
Traffic is seen backed up on Highway 401 after a serious crash Friday. View image in full screen
A section of the eastbound collector lanes on Highway 401 in Toronto has been shut down after a serious crash.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said just after 1 p.m. Friday that officers were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound collector lanes between Warden and Kennedy roads.

Read more: OPP will watch for motorists who disobey Move Over law this long weekend

Schmidt said the male driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital without vital signs.

“Right now the collector lanes will be shut down for the investigation. Express lanes will remain open at this time,” Schmidt said.

“Westbound lanes are unaffected but you can expect delays in the area as we respond to this incident.”

‘Expect delays’: Collector lanes on part of Highway 401 in Toronto closed after serious crash - image View image in full screen
