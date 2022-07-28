Menu

Crime

Lumby, B.C. man arrested after being spotted with firearm

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 28, 2022 5:14 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters.nbsp;. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters.nbsp;. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Lumby, B.C., man, 43, was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting someone then locking himself in his house, along with a firearm.

At about 9:30 p.m., frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of an assault that had taken place on Sugar Lake Road north of Lumby.

Shortly before midnight police located the suspect at a residence on Mabel Lake Road.

“During their attempts to make contact with the suspect, officers at the scene observed a firearm and ammunition inside the home in close proximity to the man,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

“Given the heightened risk, officers established a perimeter around the house and members of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team were deployed to assist. Contact was made with the suspect and shortly after 3 a.m., the man exited the house willingly and was arrested without further incident.”

Subsequent to the arrest, police seized a firearm and ammunition from the home.

The suspect remains in police custody pending an initial court appearance today and the incident remains under investigation.

 

