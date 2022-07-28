Regina police charge man in relation to the sexual assault of a young person

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service said it charged a 64-year-old man after an investigation into a report of sexual assault on a young person.

Officers said they learned that the Regina man held a position of trust within the victim’s family.

Police said they charged Edwin Dwight Woolhether with sexual assault of a minor, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Woolhether made his first appearance in provincial court Thursday morning.

