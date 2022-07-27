Police arrest outstanding suspect tied to fatal hit and run on Hamilton Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a Hamilton man involved in a fatal hit and run last April on the Mountain.

Hamilton Police (HPS) had been seeking the suspect since the collision just after 2 a.m. on April 8 at Upper Wentworth Street between the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and Kingfisher Drive.

Glen Harison Clark, 42, was killed when struck on Upper Wentworth by a vehicle travelling in the southbound lane, according to investigators.

He eventually died from his injuries in hospital.

Detectives say the suspect, identified on April 22 as 34-year-old Omar Bataineh, was believed to have left the country following the incident.

He was arrested at Toronto Pearson airport on Tuesday and is expected in a Hamilton court on August 29.

Batanieh is charged with failing to stop after an accident resulting in death.

So far in 2022, the city has seen nine pedestrian-related deaths amid a five-year high for fatal collisions — the highest annual total in a decade, according to police.