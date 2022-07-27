Quebec police kill man and find woman and teenager seriously injured inside his home

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after officers shot and killed a man south of Montreal before finding a woman and a teenager seriously injured inside his home.

The independent police oversight agency the Bureau des enquetes independantes (BEI) says a man called 911 around 2 a.m. Wednesday and said he had done something irreparable.

Police in the city of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, about 40 kilometres southeast of Montreal, arrived to the man’s home and allegedly found him armed with a knife.

The watchdog says the 48-year-old man was shot with at least one bullet and died in hospital.

It says police found a woman and a teenager inside the home, who were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Six officers with the watchdog are investigating with the help of provincial police.