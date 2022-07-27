Quebec police kill man and find woman and teenager seriously injured inside his home

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after officers shot and killed a man south of Montreal before finding a woman and a teenager seriously injured inside his home.
The independent police oversight agency the Bureau des enquetes independantes (BEI) says a man called 911 around 2 a.m. Wednesday and said he had done something irreparable.
Police in the city of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, about 40 kilometres southeast of Montreal, arrived to the man’s home and allegedly found him armed with a knife.
The watchdog says the 48-year-old man was shot with at least one bullet and died in hospital.
It says police found a woman and a teenager inside the home, who were transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Six officers with the watchdog are investigating with the help of provincial police.
