Man charged after ‘verbal dispute’ in Alliston, Ont.: police

A man has been charged after a verbal dispute in Alliston, Ont., police say.
Ontario Provincial Police said on Monday at around 6:50 p.m., officers received a report of a verbal dispute.
Police said one of the people in the dispute was in a vehicle, while the other was on foot.
According to police, officers “arrived on scene and observed the vehicle and driver.”
Police said as a result, 31-year-old Nicholas Russell from New Tecumseth was arrested.
He has been charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).
According to police, Russell is scheduled to appear in court in Bradford in August.
