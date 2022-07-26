Man charged after ‘verbal dispute’ in Alliston, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged after a verbal dispute in Alliston, Ont., police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Monday at around 6:50 p.m., officers received a report of a verbal dispute.

Police said one of the people in the dispute was in a vehicle, while the other was on foot.

According to police, officers “arrived on scene and observed the vehicle and driver.”

Police said as a result, 31-year-old Nicholas Russell from New Tecumseth was arrested.

He has been charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

According to police, Russell is scheduled to appear in court in Bradford in August.