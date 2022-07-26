Crowds spill into traffic as TTC shuts down part of subway line due to fire

Send this page to someone via email

Crowds spilled into traffic in Toronto Tuesday morning as TTC passengers tried to get on shuttle buses after subway service was shut down on part of Line 2 due to a fire.

The Toronto Fire Service told Global News they responded to a small rubbish fire under the platform at Bloor-Yonge Station shortly after 7 a.m.

The fire was put out and no injuries were reported, but the incident caused big delays.

The Toronto Transit Commission said service on Line 2 was suspended between St. George and Pape stations.

Shuttle buses were running and customers could use GO Transit service at Danforth GO Station, the TTC noted.

Toronto police said on Twitter that they responded to assist with crowd control after large crowds began forming at Broadview and Pape stations.

Officers said crowds were going into traffic and urged drivers to use caution in the area.

The TTC also said that the 505 streetcar route was experiencing “major delays” near Broadview Station due to traffic congestion.

At 10:22 a.m., Toronto fire tweeted that they were still on scene at Bloor Station working with the TTC to resolve an “ongoing issue.”

“No timeline on service restoration at this time,” the the tweet said.

Toronto Fire still on scene at Bloor Subway Station working with TTC to resolve an ongoing issue. No timeline on service restoration at this time. — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) July 26, 2022

505 Dundas: Major delays near Broadview Station due to traffic congestion. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) July 26, 2022

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between St George and Pape while we respond to a report of a fire. Shuttle buses are running between St George and Pape.

Customers can utilize GO Transit services at Danforth GO Station. https://t.co/dM2HnyKjdm — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) July 26, 2022

CROWD CONTROL:

Broadview/Danforth

– Electrical fire at Yonge/Bloor Subway Stn @TTCnotices

– Crowds forming at Broadview and Pape subway stations

– Crowds of people are waling into traffic

– TTC is sending shuttle busses

– Drivers use caution in the area#GO1428977

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 26, 2022