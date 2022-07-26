Menu

Traffic

Crowds spill into traffic as TTC shuts down part of subway line due to fire

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 10:34 am
A large crowd is seen in Toronto Tuesday morning after the TTC suspended service on part of Line 2 due to a fire. View image in full screen
A large crowd is seen in Toronto Tuesday morning after the TTC suspended service on part of Line 2 due to a fire. James Davidson / Global News

Crowds spilled into traffic in Toronto Tuesday morning as TTC passengers tried to get on shuttle buses after subway service was shut down on part of Line 2 due to a fire.

The Toronto Fire Service told Global News they responded to a small rubbish fire under the platform at Bloor-Yonge Station shortly after 7 a.m.

The fire was put out and no injuries were reported, but the incident caused big delays.

The Toronto Transit Commission said service on Line 2 was suspended between St. George and Pape stations.

Shuttle buses were running and customers could use GO Transit service at Danforth GO Station, the TTC noted.

Toronto police said on Twitter that they responded to assist with crowd control after large crowds began forming at Broadview and Pape stations.

Officers said crowds were going into traffic and urged drivers to use caution in the area.

The TTC also said that the 505 streetcar route was experiencing “major delays” near Broadview Station due to traffic congestion.

At 10:22 a.m., Toronto fire tweeted that they were still on scene at Bloor Station working with the TTC to resolve an “ongoing issue.”

“No timeline on service restoration at this time,” the the tweet said.

