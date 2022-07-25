Menu

Crime

Peterborough police make weekend impaired driving arrests including driver found with drugs, knife

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 1:15 pm
Peterborough police made a pair of impaired driving arrests over the weekend. View image in full screen
Peterborough police made a pair of impaired driving arrests over the weekend. The Canadian Press file

Peterborough police made a pair of impaired driving arrests over the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after midnight Sunday, officers on patrol noticed a car speeding and weaving from lane to lane in the area of George and Charlotte streets. Officers followed the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Perry and Aylmer streets where they determined the driver was impaired.

Read more: Kawartha Lakes man charged with impaired driving, uttering threats: Lindsay police

A 27-year-old Peterborough man was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 16.

Driver found with drugs, knife

Around 4 p.m. Friday, an officer pulled over a vehicle that was being driven erratically near George and McDonnel streets.  Police say the driver showed signs of impairment. Police say they recovered a small quantity of crystal meth, a knife, and other drug paraphernalia during a search of the vehicle.

Police say the driver is bound by a lifetime weapons prohibition order.

A 47-year-old Peterborough man was charged with impaired driving (drugs), possession of a Schedule 1 substance, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, as well as three provincial driving offences: failing to surrender a licence, failing to display two plates, and driving a vehicle without a permit.

He was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impound.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 17.

Click to play video: '2 men suspected of impaired driving causing death in 2 separate collisions in the GTA appear in court' 2 men suspected of impaired driving causing death in 2 separate collisions in the GTA appear in court


