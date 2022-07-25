Driver dead after crashing into pole in Scarborough: police

A man is dead after he crashed into a pole in Scarborough early Monday, officials say.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called just after 4 a.m. to the area of Scarborough Golf Club and Kingston roads.
Police said the driver of a car was taken to hospital after he crashed into a pole.
Paramedics told Global News the man was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
Road closures were put in place in the area following the collision and TTC vehicles were being rerouted.
There is no word on what may have caused the crash.
