Sask. woman and son missing since Friday

SASKATOON – The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is asking for help from the public in locating an Indigenous woman and her son.

In a release, the FSIN executive says Dawn Walker and her seven-year-old son Vincent Jensen were last heard from on Friday, July 22.

A Saskatoon Police Service release Monday morning said a red Ford F-150 truck belonging to Walker, as well as some of her personal belongings, were found at Chief Whitecap Park, just south of Saskatoon.

Police said someone also found her purse and turned it in on Saturday.

Officers said they will be searching the South Saskatchewan River, and will have the public safety unit, the air support unit, and other public agencies helping.

The FSIN release says the executive believes the mother and son are at significant risk.

Walker is described as Indigenous, approximately five feet six inches, 120 pounds with a medium build, blond hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a red 2021 Ford F150 with the licence plate 451 MRP

Vincent Jansen is described as four feet two inches tall, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Saskatoon Police Service said they are searching for Dawn Walker and her seven-year-old son. Saskatoon Police Service

The FSIN says it is issuing an Amber Alert out of concern for Walker and her son and asks anyone with information on their whereabouts to please contact Saskatoon Police.

However, while the police service says it has opened a missing person file on Walker, it says at this point, the case does not meet the criteria necessary for an Amber Alert.

— with files from The Canadian Press