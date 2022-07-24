Man stabbed inside Toronto east end bar: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Toronto on Saturday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Woodbine Avenue around 6:31 p.m.

Police said a man was stabbed inside a bar or pub and was left with serious injuries.

The man was take to hospital, while the suspect left the scene in a car, according to Toronto police.

Police are searching for a muscular man in his 30s, standing around six feet tall.

STABBING:

Danforth Av + Woodbine Av

* 6:31 pm *

– Inside a bar/pub

– Man stabbed

– Police o/s

– Injuries described as serious

– Victim taken to hospital

– Suspect left in a car

– Male, white, 30s, 6'0, muscular build

– Officers investigating#GO1411587

^dh pic.twitter.com/EmUafBelC8 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 23, 2022

