Crime

Man stabbed inside Toronto east end bar: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 24, 2022 11:32 am
Police on the scene of a stabbing in the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area. View image in full screen
Police on the scene of a stabbing in the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area. Global News

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Toronto on Saturday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Woodbine Avenue around 6:31 p.m.

Police said a man was stabbed inside a bar or pub and was left with serious injuries.

The man was take to hospital, while the suspect left the scene in a car, according to Toronto police.

Police are searching for a muscular man in his 30s, standing around six feet tall.

