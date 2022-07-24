Man stabbed inside Toronto east end bar: police

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Toronto on Saturday evening.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Danforth Avenue and Woodbine Avenue around 6:31 p.m.
Police said a man was stabbed inside a bar or pub and was left with serious injuries.
The man was take to hospital, while the suspect left the scene in a car, according to Toronto police.
Police are searching for a muscular man in his 30s, standing around six feet tall.
