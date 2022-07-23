Menu

Edmontonians can expect road closures on Sunday upon Pope’s arrival

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted July 23, 2022 2:29 pm
Click to play video: 'What you need to know about Pope Francis’ mass in Edmonton' What you need to know about Pope Francis’ mass in Edmonton
Following Friday's Elks home game, setup starts for Pope Francis' open-air mass on Tuesday at Commonwealth Stadium. Thousands of people are expected to attend and there are strict guidelines. Nicole Stillger has the details.

Pope Francis is expected to touchdown in Edmonton on Sunday and there will be rolling road closures to accommodate his motor brigade.

Queen Elizabeth 2 Highway northbound between the Edmonton International Airport and Edmonton city limits will be closed for a time before and after the Pope passes through. He is expected to arrive at the airport at 11:20 a.m., Sunday.

Read more: Quebec Indigenous leaders concerned elders’ needs not considered for papal visit

Delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to plan ahead or take alternative routes.

The Pope will be in town until Wednesday, visiting sacred Indigenous grounds as a part of the Catholic Church’s reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

