Edmontonians can expect road closures on Sunday upon Pope’s arrival

Pope Francis is expected to touchdown in Edmonton on Sunday and there will be rolling road closures to accommodate his motor brigade.

Queen Elizabeth 2 Highway northbound between the Edmonton International Airport and Edmonton city limits will be closed for a time before and after the Pope passes through. He is expected to arrive at the airport at 11:20 a.m., Sunday.

Delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to plan ahead or take alternative routes.

The Pope will be in town until Wednesday, visiting sacred Indigenous grounds as a part of the Catholic Church’s reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.