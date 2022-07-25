Okanagan weather: 35 to 40 degree heat hits this week

Send this page to someone via email

Daytime highs have settled into the 30s for the past week in the Okanagan, but the final week of July will bring about some historic highs.

After skies clear and the sun returns on Monday, temperatures surge back up to around 33 C in the afternoon.

View image in full screen Big ridge of high pressure brings in the hottest days of the year for the final week of August. SkyTracker Weather

A big upper ridge of high pressure causes the mercury to soar back up to around 35 C Tuesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Pure blue skies and sunshine will be back on Wednesday with a daytime high aiming for 38 C before highs approach 39 to 40 degrees in the sun Thursday and Friday.

Thursday’s record high is 37.2 C from 1931, which will likely be broken with Friday’s high of 39.4 C from 2013 possibly at stake too.

Afternoon highs will stay in the mid-30s under sunny skies into the long weekend as well.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

