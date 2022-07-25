Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: 35 to 40 degree heat hits this week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 1:38 pm
Daytime highs approach the 40s for the final week of July. View image in full screen
Daytime highs approach the 40s for the final week of July. SkyTracker Weather

Daytime highs have settled into the 30s for the past week in the Okanagan, but the final week of July will bring about some historic highs.

After skies clear and the sun returns on Monday, temperatures surge back up to around 33 C in the afternoon.

Big ridge of high pressure brings in the hottest days of the year for the final week of August. View image in full screen
Big ridge of high pressure brings in the hottest days of the year for the final week of August. SkyTracker Weather

A big upper ridge of high pressure causes the mercury to soar back up to around 35 C Tuesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Pure blue skies and sunshine will be back on Wednesday with a daytime high aiming for 38 C before highs approach 39 to 40 degrees in the sun Thursday and Friday.

Thursday’s record high is 37.2 C from 1931, which will likely be broken with Friday’s high of 39.4 C from 2013 possibly at stake too.

Afternoon highs will stay in the mid-30s under sunny skies into the long weekend as well.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagSunshine tagCloud tagokanagan weather tagHot Weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers