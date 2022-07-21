Menu

Crime

Two hurt, one in critical condition amid Chilliwack police incident

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 21, 2022 4:12 pm
RCMP at the scene of a police incident in Chilliwack on July 21, 2022. View image in full screen
RCMP at the scene of a police incident in Chilliwack on July 21, 2022. Global News

One person is in critical condition, following an incident in Chilliwack Thursday that drew a large police response.

In a tweet, Upper Fraser Valley RCMP said police were responding to an “ongoing incident” on McNaught Road, and urged people to avoid the area.

Aerial footage of the scene showed two homes and a long stretch of the street behind police tape.

Read more: Woman in critical condition after apparent Chilliwack murder-suicide attempt

BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics were called to the 9700 block of McNaught Road at 11:05 a.m.

Trending Stories

Four ground ambulances and an air ambulance responded.

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition and a second person was taken in unknown condition.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

