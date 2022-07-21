Two hurt, one in critical condition amid Chilliwack police incident

One person is in critical condition, following an incident in Chilliwack Thursday that drew a large police response.
In a tweet, Upper Fraser Valley RCMP said police were responding to an “ongoing incident” on McNaught Road, and urged people to avoid the area.
Aerial footage of the scene showed two homes and a long stretch of the street behind police tape.
BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics were called to the 9700 block of McNaught Road at 11:05 a.m.
Four ground ambulances and an air ambulance responded.
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition and a second person was taken in unknown condition.
More to come…
