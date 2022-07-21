Man rushed to hospital after daytime stabbing in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto Thursday morning, police say.

Toronto police said officers were called just before 9 a.m. to the area of Ontario and Wellesley streets, which is east of Sherbourne Street.

Police said there was an altercation between two men and one man was stabbed.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Officers assisted paramedics in rushing the victim to hospital.

Toronto paramedics said the victim is a man in his 30s. He was taken to a trauma centre.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update, police said the man was in stable condition in hospital.

Police said a suspect is in custody and there is no one outstanding.

STABBING:

Ontario St + Wellesley St E

* 8:55 am *

– Altercation between 2 men

– 1 man stabbed

– Very serious injuries

– Police o/s

– Victim located

– Officers assisted with emergency run

– Area searched

– Suspect now in custody

– No one outstanding#GO1392922

^dh pic.twitter.com/MQWOVckjzG — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 21, 2022