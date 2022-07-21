Two in custody, one in hospital after stabbing in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a stabbing sent one man to hospital.

Officers were called to Salter St. near Ryall Park at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday

When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two men, aged 20 and 21, were arrested a short distance away from the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to please contact police.

(The Canadian Press)