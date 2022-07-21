Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two in custody, one in hospital after stabbing in Halifax

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2022 7:54 am
A close up shot of a Halifax Regional Police Car View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police investigating an overnight shooting in the 3000 block of Federal Avenue. File/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a stabbing sent one man to hospital.

Officers were called to Salter St. near Ryall Park at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday

When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Read more: Teen dies in motorcycle crash, Halifax police searching for truck involved

Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: July 21' Global News Morning Halifax: July 21
Global News Morning Halifax: July 21

Two men, aged 20 and 21, were arrested a short distance away from the scene.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are asking anyone with information to please contact police.

(The Canadian Press)

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Halifax Regional Police taghalifax police taghalifax stabbing tagstabbing in Halifax tagsalter st arrest tagSalter street police tagsalter street stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers